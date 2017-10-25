/Filmcast Ep. 439 – The Florida Project (GUEST: Kristy Puchko from Riot Material)
Posted on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
This week, the crew discusses The Florida Project with special guest Kristy Puchko.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Devindra: Mindhunter (Completed), My Hero Academia
- Jeff: Patton Oswalt’s Annihilation, Better Things Season 2
- Kristy: Riverdale, Lore
- The Florida Project
- SPOILERS (49:10)
