This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra welcome Stephen Tobolowsky to discuss Happy Death Day and the brilliance of Jessica Rothe. Check out Stephen’s new book, My Adventures with God. Also, David goes on hiatus.

SHOWNOTES

Intro

What We’ve Been Watching (10:00)

David: The Confession Tapes, Mr. Roosevelt

Devindra: Mindhunter

Jeff: The Meyerowitz Stories

Slashfilmcourt (36:45)

Featured review: (44:00)