/Filmcast Ep. 438 – Happy Death Day (GUEST: Stephen Tobolowsky)
Posted on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 by David Chen
This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra welcome Stephen Tobolowsky to discuss Happy Death Day and the brilliance of Jessica Rothe. Check out Stephen’s new book, My Adventures with God. Also, David goes on hiatus.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- David: The Confession Tapes, Mr. Roosevelt
- Devindra: Mindhunter
- Jeff: The Meyerowitz Stories
- Happy Death Day
- SPOILERS (1:05:00)
