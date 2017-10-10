/Filmcast Ep. 437 – Blade Runner 2049 (GUEST: C. Robert Cargill, Author of Sea of Rust)
Posted on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 by David Chen
This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra welcome C. Robert Cargill to discuss Blade Runner 2049. Buy Cargill’s Sea of Rust on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- A Ghost Story Contest Winners
- A note about Andy Signore and Harvey Weinstein
- Blade Runner
- SPOILERS (56:15)
