This week, DavidJeff, and Devindra welcome C. Robert Cargill to discuss Blade Runner 2049Buy Cargill’s Sea of Rust on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

SHOWNOTES

Featured review: (17:00)
  • Blade Runner
  • SPOILERS (56:15)
