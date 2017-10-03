American Made Bill Clinton

This week, DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss the tennis drama Battle of the Sexes, get amazed by Gerald’s Game, and praise the second season of Better Things. Special guest Lindsey Romain joins us for our review of American MadeWatch the “Papyrus” sketch on SNL.

What We’ve Been Watching
  • David: Battle of the Sexes
  • Devindra: Gerald’s Game, Neo Yokio, Top of the Lake S2
  • Jeff: Better Things, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Film News
Featured review: (50:00)
  • American Made
  • SPOILERS (1:17:00)
