/Filmcast Ep. 436 – American Made (GUEST: Lindsey Romain)
Posted on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 by David Chen
This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the tennis drama Battle of the Sexes, get amazed by Gerald’s Game, and praise the second season of Better Things. Special guest Lindsey Romain joins us for our review of American Made. Watch the “Papyrus” sketch on SNL.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Battle of the Sexes
- Devindra: Gerald’s Game, Neo Yokio, Top of the Lake S2
- Jeff: Better Things, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- American Made
- SPOILERS (1:17:00)
