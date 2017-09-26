This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss Netflix’s new Seinfeld special, debate whether Star Trek Discovery and CBS: All Access are a good deal, and praise Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s Vietnam. Special guest Joanna Robinson joins us from Vanity Fair.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play Now in your Browser:



Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching

David: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Devindra: Star Trek Discovery, Good Place S2, Toast of London, Apple TV 4K

Jeff: Vietnam

Joanna: DuckTales