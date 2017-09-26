/Filmcast Ep. 435 – Kingsman: The Golden Circle (GUEST: Joanna Robinson from Vanity Fair)
Posted on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 by David Chen
This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss Netflix’s new Seinfeld special, debate whether Star Trek Discovery and CBS: All Access are a good deal, and praise Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s Vietnam. Special guest Joanna Robinson joins us from Vanity Fair.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now in your Browser:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- David: Jerry Before Seinfeld
- Devindra: Star Trek Discovery, Good Place S2, Toast of London, Apple TV 4K
- Jeff: Vietnam
- Joanna: DuckTales
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- SPOILERS (1:17:00)
- Our sponsor this week is Sonos.
- Visit sonos.com and use promo code “Filmcast10” for 10% off your order.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!