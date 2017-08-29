/Filmcast Ep. 432 – Logan Lucky

DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss the brilliance of Ozark, the racial subtext of Good Time, and why AMC doesn’t want you to be disappointed with MoviePass.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching
  • David: Good Time, Icarus, Ozark
  • Devindra: Game of Thrones, The Defenders, Death Note
  • Jeff: Icarus, finished Ozark, Ducktails
Featured review: (1:05:30)
  • Logan Lucky
  • SPOILERS (1:19:30)
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
