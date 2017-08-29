/Filmcast Ep. 432 – Logan Lucky
Posted on Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the brilliance of Ozark, the racial subtext of Good Time, and why AMC doesn’t want you to be disappointed with MoviePass.
- David: Good Time, Icarus, Ozark
- Devindra: Game of Thrones, The Defenders, Death Note
- Jeff: Icarus, finished Ozark, Ducktails
- Logan Lucky
- SPOILERS (1:19:30)
