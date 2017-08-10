/Filmcast Ep. 430 – Detroit

Posted on Thursday, August 10th, 2017 by

detroit final trailer

DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s newest film, Detroit. Be sure to check out Angelica Jade’s reviewJason Bailey’s review, and Zeba Blay’s review.

SHOWNOTES

 What We’ve Been Watching
Slashfimcourt (31:30)
Featured review:
  • Detroit (44:10)
  • SPOILERS (1:00:45)
Credits
  • Our sponsor  this week is Casper. Go to casper.com/filmcast and use promo code filmcast for $50 off.
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
