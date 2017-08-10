/Filmcast Ep. 430 – Detroit

David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s newest film, Detroit. Be sure to check out Angelica Jade’s review, Jason Bailey’s review, and Zeba Blay’s review.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Listen in Browser



Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching