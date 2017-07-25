/Filmcast Ep. 428 – Dunkirk

DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss the visual brilliance of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, plus praise Netflix shows Friends from College and Ozark.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching
  • Everyone: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
  • Jeff: Friends from College, Ozark
Featured Review with SPOILERS (33:47)
  • Dunkirk
Credits
  • Our sponsor this week is Bombfell. For $25 off your first purchase, go to bombfell.com/filmcast.
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
