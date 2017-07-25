/Filmcast Ep. 428 – Dunkirk
Posted on Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the visual brilliance of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, plus praise Netflix shows Friends from College and Ozark.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- Everyone: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Jeff: Friends from College, Ozark
- Dunkirk
- Our sponsor this week is Bombfell. For $25 off your first purchase, go to bombfell.com/filmcast.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!