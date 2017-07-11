David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the wonder of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, the thrills of The Boy and the Beast, and the perils of fatherhood while hosting a film podcast.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching (07:50) David: Con of Thrones, A Ghost Story

Devindra: The Boy and the Beast, Preacher S2, Crashing (UK)

Slashfilmcourt (23:40)

Featured Reviews The Big Sick (41:00)

Big Sick SPOILERS (50:30)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (1:03:10)

Spider-Man SPOILERS (1:26:15) Credits