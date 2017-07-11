/Filmcast Ep. 426 – The Big Sick and Spider-Man: Homecoming
Posted on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the wonder of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, the thrills of The Boy and the Beast, and the perils of fatherhood while hosting a film podcast.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Con of Thrones, A Ghost Story
- Devindra: The Boy and the Beast, Preacher S2, Crashing (UK)
- The Big Sick (41:00)
- Big Sick SPOILERS (50:30)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (1:03:10)
- Spider-Man SPOILERS (1:26:15)
