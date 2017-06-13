/Filmcast Ep. 422 – The Mummy
Posted on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss the pleasures of Personal Shopper, and why House of Cards isn’t super fun anymore. Want to help us review Transformers: The Last Knight? Donate to our Slashformers Gofundme page.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- David: Catastrophe: Season 3
- Devindra: Riverdale, Personal Shopper
- Jeff: House of Cards
- The Mummy
- SPOILERS (1:02:00)
- Our sponsor this week is Casper. Go to casper.com/filmcast and use promo code filmcast to get $50 off your mattress order.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!