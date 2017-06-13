/Filmcast Ep. 422 – The Mummy

Posted on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 by

the mummy clip

DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss the pleasures of Personal Shopper, and why House of Cards isn’t super fun anymore. Want to help us review Transformers: The Last Knight? Donate to our Slashformers Gofundme page.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

Download or Play Now:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

Follow-up (0:30)
What We’ve Been Watching (24:00)
  • David: Catastrophe: Season 3
  • Devindra: Riverdale, Personal Shopper
  • Jeff: House of Cards
Featured Review (39:30)
  • The Mummy
  • SPOILERS (1:02:00)
Credits
  • Our sponsor this week is Casper. Go to casper.com/filmcast and use promo code filmcast to get $50 off your mattress order.
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show, , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.