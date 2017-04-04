/Filmcast Ep. 412 – Ghost in the Shell

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the shocking horror film Raw and the brilliance of Big Little Lies. Also, new /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui joins us to discuss Ghost in the Shell. FYI: Our review next week will be Netflix’s The Discovery. Be sure to read Jeff Yang’s hypothetical low-budget Ghost in the Shell, Vulture’s review of Ghost in the Shell, and /Film’s review of Ghost in the Shell.

SHOWNOTES

Intro and Silence Blu-Ray contest winner (0:24) What We’ve Been Watching (6:15) David: Colossal, Raw, The Leftovers

Devindra: Homeland: Season 6

Jeff: Big Little Lies, Rick and Morty Season 3 Premiere Wrestlemania Film News (28:30) Batgirl and Joss Whedon Featured Review (40:45) Ghost in the Shell

(1:08:45) SPOILERS After Dark (1:09:35)

