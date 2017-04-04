/Filmcast Ep. 412 – Ghost in the Shell
Posted on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the shocking horror film Raw and the brilliance of Big Little Lies. Also, new /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui joins us to discuss Ghost in the Shell. FYI: Our review next week will be Netflix’s The Discovery. Be sure to read Jeff Yang’s hypothetical low-budget Ghost in the Shell, Vulture’s review of Ghost in the Shell, and /Film’s review of Ghost in the Shell.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Colossal, Raw, The Leftovers
- Devindra: Homeland: Season 6
- Jeff: Big Little Lies, Rick and Morty Season 3 Premiere Wrestlemania
- Ghost in the Shell
- (1:08:45) SPOILERS
