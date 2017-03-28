/Filmcast Ep. 411 – Life
Posted on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 by David Chen
David and Devindra go Jeff-less this week and discuss the prospect of a new season of True Detective, plus they share some disappointment over the new Dave Chappelle comedy specials. We’re giving away a Blu-Ray of Silence! To enter our Silence contest, email slashfilmcast(at)gmail(dot)com with the subject line “Silence Blu-Ray Contest” and tell us about your most religious movie experience.
SHOWNOTES
- David: First ep of Iron Fist, Comedy Specials: Amy Schumer (Leather Special), Hannibal Burress (Comedy Camisado, Hannibal Takes Edinburgh), Dave Chappelle (The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas),
- Devindra: Jackie, Planet Earth 2 4K Blu, Love S2, Crashing
- LIFE
- (51:43) SPOILERS
