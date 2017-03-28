/Filmcast Ep. 411 – Life

David and Devindra go Jeff-less this week and discuss the prospect of a new season of True Detective, plus they share some disappointment over the new Dave Chappelle comedy specials. We’re giving away a Blu-Ray of Silence! To enter our Silence contest, email slashfilmcast(at)gmail(dot)com with the subject line “Silence Blu-Ray Contest” and tell us about your most religious movie experience.

SHOWNOTES

Intro and Silence Blu-Ray contest (0:24) What We’ve Been Watching (4:46) David: First ep of Iron Fist, Comedy Specials: Amy Schumer (Leather Special), Hannibal Burress (Comedy Camisado, Hannibal Takes Edinburgh), Dave Chappelle (The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas),

Devindra: Jackie, Planet Earth 2 4K Blu, Love S2, Crashing Film News (30:54) True Detective season 3 is alive (barely)

$30 home movie rentals Featured Review (43:00) LIFE

(51:43) SPOILERS After Dark (1:09:35)

