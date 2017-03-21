/Filmcast Ep. 410 – T2 Trainspotting
Posted on Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
With Dave on vacation, Devindra and Jeff review the sequel we didn’t know we needed, T2 Trainspotting. They also chat about this year’s SXSW, the prospect of new Matrix films, and the downsides of good shows on streaming platforms nobody is subscribing to (looking at you, CBS).
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra (02:40): Baby Driver, Atomic Blonde, Alien Covenant Footage, The Good Fight
- Jeff (17:21): Trainspotting, Apple Tree Yard
- T2 Trainspotting
