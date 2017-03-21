/Filmcast Ep. 410 – T2 Trainspotting

With Dave on vacation, Devindra and Jeff review the sequel we didn’t know we needed, T2 Trainspotting. They also chat about this year’s SXSW, the prospect of new Matrix films, and the downsides of good shows on streaming platforms nobody is subscribing to (looking at you, CBS).

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching Devindra (02:40): Baby Driver, Atomic Blonde, Alien Covenant Footage, The Good Fight

Jeff (17:21): Trainspotting, Apple Tree Yard Featured Reviews (36:57) T2 Trainspotting

