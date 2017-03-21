/Filmcast Ep. 410 – T2 Trainspotting

RENTON (Ewan McGregor), SPUD (Ewen Bremner), SICK BOY (Jonny Lee Miller) BEGBIE (Robert Carlyle)

With Dave on vacation, Devindra and Jeff review the sequel we didn’t know we needed, T2 Trainspotting. They also chat about this year’s SXSW, the prospect of new Matrix films, and the downsides of good shows on streaming platforms nobody is subscribing to (looking at you, CBS).

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching
  • Devindra (02:40): Baby Driver, Atomic Blonde, Alien Covenant Footage, The Good Fight
  • Jeff (17:21): Trainspotting, Apple Tree Yard
Featured Reviews (36:57)
  • T2 Trainspotting
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
