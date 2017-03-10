/Filmcast Ep. 409 – Kong: Skull Island

Posted on Friday, March 10th, 2017 by

Kong Skull Island

DavidDevindra and Brad discuss the latest mega monster film in theaters, Kong: Skull Island. Then in the After Dark, we discuss listener recommendations for TV shows, talk Nintendo Switch, go over your Logan feedback, and figure out what a money horse really is. Note: This episode is publishing early, which means there won’t be a /Filmcast episode next week.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

Download or Play Now:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

Featured Reviews (02:00)
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • (25:30) SPOILERS
Slashfilmcourt (54:00)
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.