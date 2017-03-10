/Filmcast Ep. 409 – Kong: Skull Island
Posted on Friday, March 10th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Brad discuss the latest mega monster film in theaters, Kong: Skull Island. Then in the After Dark, we discuss listener recommendations for TV shows, talk Nintendo Switch, go over your Logan feedback, and figure out what a money horse really is. Note: This episode is publishing early, which means there won’t be a /Filmcast episode next week.
SHOWNOTES
- Kong: Skull Island
- (25:30) SPOILERS
