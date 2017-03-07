/Filmcast Ep. 408 – Logan
Posted on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the underappreciated Cop Land, the hilarity of Catastrophe, and what to do when you’re at a party and they put on a movie in the wrong aspect ratio.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra: Headshot, Copland
- David: Catastrophe Season 2, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane
- Logan
- (1:22:00) SPOILERS
- Our sponsor this week is Hello Fresh. Go to hellofresh.com and use promo code “filmcast35” for $35 off your first week of deliveries.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.