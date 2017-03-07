/Filmcast Ep. 408 – Logan

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the underappreciated Cop Land, the hilarity of Catastrophe, and what to do when you’re at a party and they put on a movie in the wrong aspect ratio.

SHOWNOTES

Follow-up (1:00) Behind-the-scenes at the Oscars

Letting La La Land keep the Oscar What We’ve Been Watching (18:32) Devindra: Headshot, Copland

David: Catastrophe Season 2, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane Slashfilmcourt (42:40)

Featured Reviews (59:30)

Logan

(1:22:00) SPOILERS Credits