/Filmcast Ep. 405 – The Lego Batman Movie and John Wick: Chapter 2
Posted on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the inspiring short film The White Helmets, the surprisingly good Riverdale, the disappointing Santa Clarita Diet, and the visually spectacular Legion. Be sure to see Louis CK on dancing as a profession, and David’s thoughts on Six Feet Under’s ending.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Magicians: Life in the Impossible, Oscar-nominated short-documentaries, Six Feet Under
- Devindra: Riverdale, Girls S6 premiere
- Jeff: Abstract, Santa Clarita Diet, Legion
- The Lego Batman Movie
- (1:04:30) John Wick: Chapter 2
- (1:25:00) SPOILERS for John Wick
