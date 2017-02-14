David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the inspiring short film The White Helmets, the surprisingly good Riverdale, the disappointing Santa Clarita Diet, and the visually spectacular Legion. Be sure to see Louis CK on dancing as a profession, and David’s thoughts on Six Feet Under’s ending.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching (01:00) David: Magicians: Life in the Impossible, Oscar-nominated short-documentaries, Six Feet Under

Devindra: Riverdale, Girls S6 premiere

Jeff: Abstract, Santa Clarita Diet, Legion Film News (46:15) Mary Poppins is coming back

Castlevania Netflix series

Featured Reviews (51:00)

The Lego Batman Movie

(1:04:30) John Wick: Chapter 2

(1:25:00) SPOILERS for John Wick Credits