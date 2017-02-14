John Wick 2 Super Bowl Spot

DavidDevindra and Jeff discuss the inspiring short film The White Helmets, the surprisingly good Riverdale, the disappointing Santa Clarita Diet, and the visually spectacular Legion. Be sure to see Louis CK on dancing as a profession, and David’s thoughts on Six Feet Under’s ending.

What We’ve Been Watching (01:00)
  • David: Magicians: Life in the Impossible, Oscar-nominated short-documentaries, Six Feet Under
  • Devindra: Riverdale, Girls S6 premiere
  • Jeff: Abstract, Santa Clarita Diet, Legion
Featured Reviews (51:00)
  • The Lego Batman Movie
  • (1:04:30) John Wick: Chapter 2
  • (1:25:00) SPOILERS for John Wick
Credits
  • Our sponsor this week is Casper. Go to casper.com/filmcast and use promo code filmcast to get $50 off a mattress purchase
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  If you'd like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar "Donate" links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
