/Filmcast Ep. 402 – Split
Posted on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss M. Night Shyamalan’s latest. In the After Dark, we talk about top 10 lists, the fate of Twitter, and the psychological toll of Twitter. Also, we’re launching a Slack experiment! If you want to join our Slack, go to slackfilmcast.com and sign up.
SHOWNOTES
- Split (with SPOILERS)
- Listener emails
- The Slackfilmcast
- Re-launching a personal blog
- Dealing with Twitter trolls
- Kevin Smith’s thoughts on the internet
