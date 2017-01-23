/Filmcast Ep. 402 – Split

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss M. Night Shyamalan’s latest. In the After Dark, we talk about top 10 lists, the fate of Twitter, and the psychological toll of Twitter. Also, we’re launching a Slack experiment! If you want to join our Slack, go to slackfilmcast.com and sign up.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Listen now in browser:

SHOWNOTES

Featured Reviews (2:30)

Split (with SPOILERS) After Dark (1:17:00) Listener emails

The Slackfilmcast

Re-launching a personal blog

Dealing with Twitter trolls

Kevin Smith’s thoughts on the internet

Credits