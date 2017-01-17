/Filmcast Ep. 401 – Hidden Figures
Posted on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss how much David doesn’t get Jim Jarmusch and get disappointed by The Girl on the Train. Then in the After Dark, Devindra gives a preview of the Nintendo Switch and Jeff and David discuss your (lengthy) feedback to our Silence episode.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- David: Paterson
- Devindra: Queen of Katwe
- Jeff: The Girl on the Train
- Hidden Figures
- Devindra attends the Nintendo Switch event
- The Family Man
- Silence Feedback
- Closing Thoughts on La La Land
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.