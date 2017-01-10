/Filmcast Ep. 400 – Silence

David, Devindra and Jeff reflect on 400 episodes of the /Filmcast, discuss the Golden Globes, and also reflect on how the television format is changing. Be sure to read about the relevance of Children of Men as well as Jen Yamato’s review of Silence.

Corrections to Top 10 and Reflections on 400 episodes (0:30)

What We’ve Been Watching (24:15)

David: Live By Night, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Sherlock

Jeff: Cafe Society, DirectTV Now

Devindra: CES, Quarry, The OA

Film News (53:05)

Featured Reviews (1:08:30)

Silence

SPOILERS (1:21:30)

