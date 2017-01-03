/Filmcast Ep. 399 – The Top 10 Films of 2016

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the top 10 films of 2016. What were the biggest movie trends of the year? Which movies broke through the noise? Which movies disappointed? Tune in to find out.

Devindra’s Top 10

1. Moonlight

2. La La Land

3. The Handmaiden

4. American Honey

5. Manchester by the Sea

6. Arrival

7. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

8. Moana

9. 13th

10. Popstar

Jeff’s Top 10

1. Arrival

2. Sing Street

3. Hell or High Water

4. The Founder

5. 10 Cloverfield Lane

6. Moana

7. Green Room

8. Captain America: Civil War

9. Kubo and the Two Strings

10. Hardcore Henry

David’s Top 10:

1. The Handmaiden

2. OJ: Made in America

3. Moonlight

4. Tickled

5. Weiner

6. Swiss Army Man

7. Tower

8. Green Room

9. Moana

10. Christine

