On /Film Daily for July 19, 2017, Peter Sciretta talks to Jack Giroux, Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) and Jacob Hall gather together in San Diego before Comic Con starts to talk about the new Disneyland Fantasmic show, a marathon of Luc Besson‘s earliest films, and in the news we talk about Valerian sequels and why the movie can’t fail, The Russo Brothers exciting tv project, Ant-Man and The Wasp casting, The Dark Tower‘s surprisingly short runtime, the trailer for The Disaster Artist and more.

Brad Oman, Jacob Hall and Jack Giroux joins Peter Sciretta.

In The Water Cooler, we talk about Disneyland’s revamped Fantasmic and a double feature of Luc Besson’s first two films.

In The News:

This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.