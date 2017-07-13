On episode #4 of our new podcast /Film Daily for July 13, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) and Ben Pearson to discuss the latest news Quentin Tarantino‘s next film, who might direct Suicide Squad 2, Scarface loses a director, new Black Panther details revealed, a Rainbow Six movie in development, and we try to offer directing choices for the next Fast and the Furious movie.

Brad Oman and Ben Pearson joins Peter Sciretta to talk about the latest in The News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Ben Pearson joins us to talk about 10 Filmmakers Who Should Direct the Next ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.