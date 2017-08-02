On the /Film Daily podcast for August 2, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman, Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson to talk the need or lack-their-of for superhero origin stories in movies, a Nightmare Before Christmas sequel, James Bond 25 rumors, another Star Trek series which may return to Khan, MTV is rebooting Total Request Live, the struggles behind the scenes on The Dark Tower revealed, and we discuss if the faster pace on Game of Thrones this season is a good thing.

Ben Pearson, Brad Oman and Jacob Hall join Peter Sciretta for the August 2, 2017 episode of /Film Daily.

In The Mailbag: Kyle from North Carolina: “It seems like one of the things that people enjoy most about Spiderman Homecoming is the handling of the origin story, do you think that more superhero/franchise movies will opt to skip the origin story? Do you think this would be a good idea?”

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Ben and Jacob discuss ‘Game of Thrones’ is Moving Much Faster Now, But is That a Good Thing?

