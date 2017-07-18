On /Film Daily for July 17, 2017, Peter Sciretta talks to Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) about seeing Mystery Science Theater 3000 live and Peter’s first reaction to Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk, and in the news we talk about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a Robotech live-action movie, why the Kermit the Frog actor was fired by Disney, Elysium 2, A Dawn of the Planet of the Apes character that was originally supposed to appear in War for the Planet of the Apes, the upcoming San Diego Comic Con International craziness, and more.

Brad Oman joins us.

In The Water Cooler, we talk about Brad seeing Mystery Science Theatre 3000 live, and Peter’s unpopular first impressions about Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

In The News:

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com.