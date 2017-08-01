On the /Film Daily podcast for August 1, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, Jacob Hall and Ben Pearson to talk about the worst reviewed movies of 2017, the effect of Rotten Tomatoes, Bryan Fuller’s original plan for Star Trek: Discovery, Jungle Cruise gets a director, the HBO hack, the plan for The Dark Tower tv series, John Cena joining the Bumblebee movie, and in the Mail Bag: our picks for movies or tv shows we would like to see as theme park rides/lands.

Ben Pearson, Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall join Peter Sciretta for the August 1, 2017 episode of /Film Daily.

In The Mailbag: Stingray asks “What movie/TV would y’all like to see turn into a theme park land or ride?”

Peter’s picks: Goonies, Moana, Labyrinth land, Gremlins, a Pixar Ride

HT’s picks: Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Ben’s picks: The Lord of the Rings.

Jacob’s picks: Game of Thrones land.

In The News:

