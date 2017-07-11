If you haven’t heard, /Film has launched a new daily podcast called /Film Daily. On episode #2 for July 11, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) to discuss the latest news including Comic Con, Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan, James Bond, Marvel’s New Warriors, and Ready Player One. Scott Beggs joins us to discuss the world MCU bad guys, and in the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks about the future of Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming character. All this and more.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Scott Beggs talks about the worst and best bad guys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks about Zendaya’s future in the MCU.

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast; please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!