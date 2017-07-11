/Film Daily Podcast: Comic Con, Dunkirk, James Bond, Worst MCU Bad Guys & Spider-Man Spoilers
Posted on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
If you haven’t heard, /Film has launched a new daily podcast called /Film Daily. On episode #2 for July 11, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) to discuss the latest news including Comic Con, Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan, James Bond, Marvel’s New Warriors, and Ready Player One. Scott Beggs joins us to discuss the world MCU bad guys, and in the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks about the future of Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homecoming character. All this and more.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- The Comic Con Movie Line-up
- Dunkirk Early Buzz: What Do The Critics Think About Christopher Nolan’s War Movie?
- Why ‘Dunkirk’ is Under Two Hours
- Christopher Nolan Reveals What It Would Take for Him to Direct James Bond
- Marvel Television Casts Squirrel Girl and the Rest of the ‘New Warriors’
- Alan Silvestri Replacing John Williams on Steven Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One.’
In Our Feature Presentation, Scott Beggs talks about the worst and best bad guys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the Spoiler Room, Ben Pearson talks about Zendaya’s future in the MCU.
You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com.