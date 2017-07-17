On /Film Daily for July 17, 2017, Peter Sciretta talks about all the big announcements, huge reveals, and footage previewed at Disney’s every-other-year fan convention D23 Expo. We learn about Avengers: Infinity War, Wreck It Ralph 2, The Lion King, Star Wars Land, Coco, Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and much much more.

In Our Feature Presentation, Peter Sciretta gives us a recap of all the interesting news and reveals from D23 Expo 2017.

