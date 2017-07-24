

On /Film Daily for July 24, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (Ethan Anderton on /Film), Jacob Hall and Jack Giroux to give a wrap-up of days 3 and 4 of San Diego Comic-Con International, including all the big Hall H panels including The Gifted, Preacher, Punisher, The Defenders, Ready Player One, Blade Runner, Aquaman, Justice League, Stranger Things, Westworld, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and more.

Brad Oman, Jacob Hall, Jack Giroux and Peter Sciretta are live in San Diego for Comic-Con International 2017. Jacob Hall talks about the fun and frustration of his first SDCC. We all discuss the big things we saw on Friday and Saturday, including the following movies and shows:

The Gift

Preacher

Punisher

The Defenders

Ready Player One

Blade Runner 2049

Aquaman

Justice League

Stranger Things Season 2

Westworld

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Thor Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

And we each pick our favorite things we saw and did at the convention.

