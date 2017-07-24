/Film Daily Podcast: Comic-Con – Marvel, Warner Bros, DC, Stranger Things, Preacher, Punisher, The Gifted
Posted on Monday, July 24th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On /Film Daily for July 24, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (Ethan Anderton on /Film), Jacob Hall and Jack Giroux to give a wrap-up of days 3 and 4 of San Diego Comic-Con International, including all the big Hall H panels including The Gifted, Preacher, Punisher, The Defenders, Ready Player One, Blade Runner, Aquaman, Justice League, Stranger Things, Westworld, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Thor Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and more.
Brad Oman, Jacob Hall, Jack Giroux and Peter Sciretta are live in San Diego for Comic-Con International 2017. Jacob Hall talks about the fun and frustration of his first SDCC. We all discuss the big things we saw on Friday and Saturday, including the following movies and shows:
The Gift
Preacher
Punisher
The Defenders
Ready Player One
Blade Runner 2049
Aquaman
Justice League
Stranger Things Season 2
Westworld
Ant-Man and The Wasp
Thor Ragnarok
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
And we each pick our favorite things we saw and did at the convention.
And we each pick our favorite things we saw and did at the convention.