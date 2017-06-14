John Cena is quite an imposing guy with a bulky body that would intimidate anyone. So it makes sense for 20th Century Fox to have him voice a big bull named Ferdinand. What’s surprising is that bull is decidedly different from Cena’s wrestling alter ego.

Ferdinand tells the story of a kind-hearted bull raised by a Mexican family who has a heart of gold, loves watching TV, walks carefully through a china ship, and doesn’t want to hurt a thing. That doesn’t bode well for the bull when he’s ripped from his home and forced into a bullfighting ring, refusing to charge at the red cape being swung around by the matador.

Watch the Ferdinand trailer below.

Ferdinand, adapted from a classic children’s tale by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, sees the titular bull making friends with other bulls, a goat, a pack of porcupines and more as he tries desperately to get back home to his family. It all looks rather silly, which makes it appealing to kids, but in the style of Blue Sky Studios (who brought use Ice Age and Rio), the goofiness doesn’t seem to come with much substance. It has heart, to be sure, but it doesn’t look particularly subtle or clever.

The voice cast of this movie is one of the more appealing parts, as it includes Saturday Night Live favorite Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre. That’s an impressive roster of talent, so hopefully they don’t go to waste.

If you want to see more, you can watch the first Ferdinand trailer right here.

Ferdinand rolls into theaters just before Christmas on December 15.