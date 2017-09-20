Munro Leaf’s classic children’s book The Story of Ferdinand is receiving the animated movie treatment, and a new trailer has arrived to give us all a look at the film while announcing new cast members and a new song from Nick Jonas. How can you dare to resist this movie about a cartoon bull now, I ask? You can’t, don’t even try. The new Ferdinand trailer packed full of all this new information awaits you below.

Published in 1936, The Story of Ferdinand is the rather charming story of a bull who would rather sit and smell the flowers rather than butt heads with the other bulls. I can relate to this story because when I was younger, I too would rather sit and smell the flowers instead of going out to play with the other kids. And by sit and smell the flowers I mean sit in my dark bedroom and read Stephen King novels.

Ferdinand Trailer

The classic tale gets a big Hollywood update with Ferdinand, an animated tale from director Carlos Saldanha, the co-director Ice Age. Large suit enthusiast and all-around nice guy John Cena voices the gentle bull, and he’s joined in the cast by Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

And that’s not all! As this new trailer – which is more of a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the production than a proper narrative trailer – reveals, the film will feature a new song from talented musical boy Nick Jonas.

But wait, there’s more. Peyton Manning has also joined the cast as the voice of another bull named Guapo, who “acts like he’s brimming with confidence but under that brash exterior, he’s really a bundle of nerves! Thanks to Ferdinand, he learns to overcome his self-doubt.” This is the point where I tell you I have no idea who Peyton Manning is, but I believe he’s some sort of sports player. Remember, I grew up hiding in my room reading Stephen King books; I am not well-versed in the wild world of sports.

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of “Rio” and inspired by the beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand” by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, “Ferdinand” is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast that includes John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Anthony Anderson and many more.

Ferdinand opens December 15, 2017.