Now that it’s a new year, we’re coming into the second half of the 42nd season of Saturday Night Live, and the late night sketch show is getting back to work after the holiday break this weekend.

In case you didn’t hear, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leading lady Felicity Jones is heading to Studio 8H for her first time as SNL host. Since the show is just two days a way, NBC is starting to air promos for the new episode, and the first one has just arrived online. Normally this wouldn’t be worth featuring, but these SNL promos aren’t usually presented so cinematically, completed with the appropriate title bumpers at the beginning and end.

Plus, for inquiring minds, Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer has revealed just how Felicity Jones’ character Jyn Erso got her name. You can find out about the Jyn Erso name origins and watch the SNL promo after the jump.

Leave to Imperial Stormtroopers to just sit there and just let Felicity Jones deliver her monologue as opposed to trying to take her out after being key in the Rebels stealing the plans to the Death Star. Of course, even if they tried to take a shot at her, we all know how accurate Stormtroopers are with their blasters.

We’re bound to get a sketch poking fun at Rogue One during SNL (at least I hope so), but in the meantime, we’ve got a cool little tidbit of info about Rogue One‘s lead character.

Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer John Knoll has revealed to Yahoo how Jyn Erso got her name. Some have theorized that it might be a reference to Jan Ors, a character who appeared in the LucasArts video game Star Wars: Dark Forces, or that it’s a play on the classic literary character Jane Eyre. But now Knoll reveals that her name has much more simple origins:

“My youngest daughter is Jane, and my wife is Jen, so [Jyn] is sort of mashup of them. And growing up my aunt was Aunt Ginny, [short] for Virginia, so there’s a little bit of that, too. It’s a mix up of a lot of my favorite women in my life.”

Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to where the last name of Erso came from, but maybe that will be revealed at another time.

Otherwise, be sure to watch Felicity Jones host Saturday Night Live on January 14th, and then check back for the return of our recap of the best and worst sketches.