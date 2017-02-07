‘Fast & Furious Live’ Coming Next Year to a City Near You
Posted on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 by Jack Giroux
Eight installments in, the Fast & Furious franchise keeps growing. Not only have the movies gotten bigger, but they’ve also gotten better. Universal wants to keep the series going after F. Gary Gray‘s The Fate of the Furious, and possibly with spinoffs. Another way of strengthening the Fast & Furious brand? By making Fast & Furious Live, a global live arena tour featuring a reaction of downtown Los Angeles, big stunts, and action that’s meant to make audiences feel like they’re living life a quarter mile at a time in a Fast & Furious movie.
Below, learn more about Fast & Furious Live, which, sadly, is not a Broadway musical.
The tour begins in January 2018. Universal and Brand Events will recreate some of the most famous action scenes from the franchise, which there are many to choose from. To bring the stunts to life, they’ll use “precision performance drivers, blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles.” Audience members close enough to the action will feel the heat from flaming exhausts — an idea that likely appeals to only the truly passionate Fast & Furious fans.
There’s hardly anything but passion for this action series based on the box-office receipts. Moviegoers love Dom’s family, but they also love the grand, ridiculous action. They’re going to get more of it with Fast & Furious Live, and to feel like they’re actually in the middle of it, that’ll likely be a treat, especially for younger fans of the movies.
Here’s the full press release for Fast & Furious Live:
UNIVERSAL JOINS FORCES WITH BRAND EVENTS TO CREATE FAST & FURIOUS LIVE
The Action and Excitement from One of the Most Popular and Enduring Film Franchises of All Time Come to Life in an All-New Global Live-Arena Tour
February 7, 2017 — Audiences can now get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush as one of the world’s most popular and enduring film serials of all time, Fast & Furious, speeds into the live-entertainment arena. Universal has joined forces with Brand Events to present Fast & Furious Live, a global live-arena tour, it was announced today. Debuting in January 2018, the adrenaline-fueled show will transport fans straight into some of the most memorable scenes and stunts from the films.
Fast & Furious Live brings to life the physics-defying stunts that have defined the eight-film franchise. Using the most advanced technology and featuring all the favorite cars from the blockbuster series, Fast & Furious Live will evoke the most audacious moments from the beloved series. Audiences will feel the heat from flaming exhausts and marvel at mind-blowing vehicular acrobatics as scene after scene unfolds with the most immersive, entertaining technology imaginable.
Re-creating the underground streets of Los Angeles to locations that crisscross the globe, Fast & Furious Live allows fans to relive the most extreme action as precision performance drivers — surrounded by blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles —execute pulse-pounding stunts.
“In addition to its arrival as a global live-arena tour, the launch of Fast & Furious Live represents Universal’s significant expansion of our franchises into entertainment channels that are as unexpected as they are innovative,” said Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development. “By bringing our series to audiences in entirely new formats, we are not simply growing brand portfolios, we are delivering incredibly exciting ways for fans to participate in the worlds our characters inhabit.”
“Fast & Furious Live will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre,” said Carol Nygren, Vice President, Worldwide Live Entertainment, Universal Brand Development. “Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the center of the action.”
Executive producers Chris Hughes and James Cooke-Priest, along with writer/director Rowland French, are the team from Brand Events who previously created and toured Top Gear Live. “We’re incredibly proud to announce our partnership with Universal. Together, with a groundbreaking show, we will be bringing Fast & Furious to life in arenas around the world. This is set to be the most spectacular live-automotive production in history,” said Cooke-Priest.
