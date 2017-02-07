Eight installments in, the Fast & Furious franchise keeps growing. Not only have the movies gotten bigger, but they’ve also gotten better. Universal wants to keep the series going after F. Gary Gray‘s The Fate of the Furious, and possibly with spinoffs. Another way of strengthening the Fast & Furious brand? By making Fast & Furious Live, a global live arena tour featuring a reaction of downtown Los Angeles, big stunts, and action that’s meant to make audiences feel like they’re living life a quarter mile at a time in a Fast & Furious movie.

Below, learn more about Fast & Furious Live, which, sadly, is not a Broadway musical.

The tour begins in January 2018. Universal and Brand Events will recreate some of the most famous action scenes from the franchise, which there are many to choose from. To bring the stunts to life, they’ll use “precision performance drivers, blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles.” Audience members close enough to the action will feel the heat from flaming exhausts — an idea that likely appeals to only the truly passionate Fast & Furious fans.

There’s hardly anything but passion for this action series based on the box-office receipts. Moviegoers love Dom’s family, but they also love the grand, ridiculous action. They’re going to get more of it with Fast & Furious Live, and to feel like they’re actually in the middle of it, that’ll likely be a treat, especially for younger fans of the movies.

Here’s the full press release for Fast & Furious Live: