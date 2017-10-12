Who would have ever thought there’d be more Fast and Furious drama off screen than in all of the franchise’s movies combined? The latest shots fired come from Tyrese Gibson, who recently begged Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson not to make a spin-off movie and then flew into an Instagram rage and specifically blamed Johnson when Universal announced Fast 9 was being delayed and the spin-off was indeed happening. Apparently not even franchise paterfamilias Vin Diesel could smooth things over.

It’s clear Tyrese has no love for The Rock at this point, and now he’s posted a video of Johnson shredding Tyrese’s 2015 R&B album Black Rose. But is Johnson just kidding around in this video? Take a look and judge for yourselves, because there’s obviously nothing more important you can be doing with your time than diving into the insane feuding of the stars of one of the world’s most successful movie franchises.



I first saw this video circulating on Twitter and assumed The Rock published it on his personal Instagram feed. But it was actually Tyrese who published it, presumably to make Johnson look bad. Here it is:

Haters come in many forms…… In my Kanye voice #BlackRose is one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

It seems like this was recorded years ago, because Johnson refers to Black Rose as a “new album,” and it came out in 2015. So with that timing in mind, it’s a good bet that Johnson is probably just joking around here, because there was no beef between the two of them at that point. Johnson is a former wrestler, after all, and wrestlers are nothing if they’re not good trash talkers. Just look at his body language: he’s posturing and riffing as if he’s in “performance mode,” and it looks like he has to hide a smile as he turns away at the end.

Part of me is still shocked that all of this is even happening in the first place, because it’s supremely strange that this kind of Hollywood in-fighting is taking place in such a public forum (though more vitriol is certainly coming from one side than the other). I’m not here to take sides – I just want to point out how bizarre this is. (It is entirely possible that this is a manufactured stunt, but what would this stunt be promoting at this point? And it’s awfully convoluted to be manufactured drama. But who knows?)

As for the album itself, I haven’t heard the whole thing, but you have to love the fact that Tyrese refers to one of his own works as “one of the greatest R&B Soul Albums of all time.” Here’s the video for one of the album’s singles, titled “Shame,” and again, you can judge for yourselves.