Anticipation is high for the third season of Fargo, which is set to premiere on FX in a few weeks. And FX has dropped two new clips previewing the show, in which both of Ewan McGregor‘s characters take center stage.

By now, we can all acknowledge that Fargo is a great, darkly humorous show that has gotten better with each season. And it looks like the third season of Noah Hawley‘s anthology series — inspired, as many of you know, from the Coen brothers’ 1996 hit film — will live up to the show’s quickly evolving legacy. These two brief TV spots are just the latest in a series of trailers that FX has been pumping out in the past few weeks.

The first spot shows Carrie Coons‘ Gloria Burgle, a frank police officer, taking a tip from a befuddled shop owner who has trouble with the world “singular.” There’s also footage of the sinister villain V.M. Vargas, played by David Thewlis (thankfully not trying his hand at a Midwestern accent), and to one of Ewan McGregor’s characters, Emmit “The Parking Lot King of Minnesota” Stussy, as he airs his grievances about living in “a world of barbarians.”

The second promo is from only one scene in the show, in which McGregor’s balding and pot-bellied parole officer Ray — who nurses a chip on his shoulder about living in the shadow of his more successful and good-looking brother, Emmit — first meets and becomes enchanted by his future girlfriend Nikki Swango, (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) an alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge.

The two brothers don’t appear together in these promos, but it is their sibling rivalry that drives the plot of this season, which follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder and mobsters and so on. It’s up to Coon’s cop to deal with the bloody aftermath of whatever their schemes may be. Thewlis’ creepy delivery of “Pitchfork peasants with murders in their eyes” never fails to send a chill down my spine.

The Fargo season 3 premiere, written and directed by Hawley, airs on FX April 19 at 10 p.m. EST.