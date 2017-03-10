It seems like every other day is bringing us another artful teaser for Fargo season 3. I’m definitely not complaining, as the series is one of my favorite shows of all time and it has only had two seasons. The latest Fargo season 3 teaser trailer follows Carrie Coon as Sheriff Gloria Burgle, who somehow comes across an air conditioning unit in the middle of a blizzard. You can watch it for yourself below.

Fargo Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Carrie Coon as Sheriff Gloria Burgle

Carrie Coon joins the Fargo world as Sheriff Gloria Burgle, who we see in the trailer above, driving through a blizzard on a deserted highway before coming across what looks to be an air conditioner in the middle of the road. It’s hard to see Coon and not think of Francis McDormand’s performance as Marge Gunderson in the Coen Brother’s original film.

Gloria is the chief of her local police department and a recent divorcee. She’s left cold by people more interested in their phones than actually living their lives. We’ve been told that Coon’s character represents decency and ethics within the corrupt world of Fargo. I love how the imagery in this teaser calls back to the original movie. I also love the music of composer Jeff Russo, who has been creating some of the most cinematic musical scores on television over the past couple years.

The third season of the black comedy crime drama anthology series created by Noah Hawley is set in 2010. Ewan McGregor plays the dual lead roles of Emmit and Ray Stussy, Emmit being the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” a handsome, self-made, real estate mogul and family man. His younger, balding, pot-bellied brother Ray is a parole officer who resents his brother. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Nikki Swango, a recent parolee who’s “killer at a game of bridge” and is dating Ray. This couple was introduced in the last Fargo teaser. The cast also includes David Thewlis as V.M. Vargas, Jim Gaffigan as Donny Mashman, Michael Stuhlbarg as Sy Feltz, and Scoot McNairy as Maurice LeFay.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fargo season three:

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on Emmit and his slightly younger brother Ray Stussy (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether The Parking Lot King likes it or not.

The ten-episode season will premiere on April 19, 2017.