Fargo returns in less than two months. The next chapter of showrunner Noah Hawley‘s (Legion) drama premieres on Wednesday, April 19th at 10:00 pm. During the TCA’s last month, it was said the show would likely come back in April or May, but thankfully FX settled on the closer month.

Below, learn more about Fargo season 3 premiere date.

Fargo season three stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and, in dual roles, Ewan McGregor, playing Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, and his begrudgingly less successful brother, Ray. The dissatisfied brother’s jealousy explodes into a story involving murder, the mob, and, of course, “cut-throat competitive bridge,” according to the official synopsis for chapter three of Fargo:

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.

What FX’s plot summary doesn’t include is the long list of supporting players. Again, the cast for this series is top-notch. Season three co-stars Jim Gaffigan (Gloria’s deputy), Scoot McNairy (a pothead who lives a life of crime), Shea Whigham (Meeker County’s Chief of Police, Moe Dammick), Michael Stuhlbarg (Emmit’s trusted advisor), and Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), who plays an acclaimed science-fiction writer.

There’s a great, eclectic mix of characters, ranging from a writer to a parking lot king to a sharp parolee with a knack for playing bridge. Being that this is Fargo, where coincidences and fate are often the characters’ worst enemy, we should assume they’ll cross paths in some funny, surreal, and violent ways.

Fargo season three begins airing on FX starting April 19th.