Whip out your wands: the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel has a title and a plot synopsis.

Warner Bros. revealed the Harry Potter prequel sequel (that’s going to get confusing) title as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, along with the first story details. The film will follow the events of the first Fantastic Beasts, which found the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Colin Farrell before being revealed as a bleach-blonde Johnny Depp) captured thanks to Newt Scamander’s (Eddie Redmayne) efforts. And the new title is not the only magic that Warner Bros. has in store for us: the announcement of the title comes in the form of a video teaser masquerading as a magical moving picture of the cast.

The teaser shows the cast of The Crimes of Grindelwald in costume — and in character — as they pose for the picture, partially frozen until the midway point, when a dark fog overtakes the screen and reveals the title and the November 16, 2018 release date.

Among the returning cast are Eddie Redmayne as the magizoologist Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as the reinstated MACUSA Auror Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as her sister Queenie, and Ezra Miller as Credence, the Obscurial who wreaked havoc throughout New York in the last film. While he presumably met his end at the conclusion of the film, it had been recently revealed that he mysteriously survived, which could have huge ramifications in The Crimes of Grindelwald.

And one more returning cast member is the titular Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, though only for a mere minute in the first Fantastic Beasts. In case you’re unfamiliar with the oddly named dark wizard, he is Albus Dumbledore’s mortal enemy — and their decades-long battle is one of the wizarding world’s most epic feuds. His legacy as one of the most evil dark wizards would later be overturned by Voldemort, but he will obviously cut an ominous figure in the newest entry into the Harry Potter franchise.

New cast members include Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore (rocking a slick beard and coat), Claudia Kim as a Maledictus, a “carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast,” Callum Turner as Newt’s older brother, a war hero and Head of the Auror Office at the British Ministry of Magic; and Zoe Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, who was mentioned in the last film as the girl who broke Newt’s heart and now is engaged to his brother.

David Yates returns to direct the next Fantastic Beasts, which is written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: