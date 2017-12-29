Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, recently wrapped shooting, and two new photos have arrived to tide fans over until the 2018 release date. The images depict Jude Law as Hot Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp as Villain With Terrible Hair, aka Grindelwald. See the Fantastic Beasts sequel images below.

Are you excited for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? The film will once again transport audiences back into the magical world of J.K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter, with a historical bent. While the Harry Potter stories were set in the modern-day U.K., the Fantastic Beasts films are set in the 1920s. Two new images from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald have just arrived to give us all a glimpse of the very fashionable characters in the film.

The first photo features Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore, powerful wizard, handsome fellow and vest enthusiast. In the film, Dumbledore enlists the help of his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to help thwart the plans of Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). Speaking of Gindelwald, he’s the subject of the second photo.

Yep, there he is, with his terrible hair. I don’t want to turn this news story into yet another piece that asks, “Why is Johnny Depp in this movie?”, but seriously – why is Johnny Depp in this movie? The franchise had Colin Farrell, who had much better hair, at the ready – and instead decided to trade him in for Depp. How unfortunate.

Here’s an official synopsis for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to go along with these two new images:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

In addition to Redmayne, Law and Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them director David Yates returns to helm this film (and the plan is for Yates to direct the next three sequels as well).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens November 16, 2018.