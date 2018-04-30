While all eyes are on Marvel Studios and Avengers: Infinity War right now, Marvel Television is about to launch a brand new TV show with Cloak & Dagger. Freeform has debuted a final trailer for the series, and it proves that this isn’t just going to be another teen soap opera – this thing has some kick to it, too. Check out the extended Cloak and Dagger trailer below.



Cloak and Dagger Trailer

OK, so Cloak and Dagger definitely is a teen soap opera. That’s Freeform’s bread and butter. But as this trailer reveals, there’s some serious ass-kicking in store as well. This is by far my favorite trailer they’ve released thus far: it’s got some Aladdin vibes in the very beginning with the street rat duo of Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Dagger (Olivia Holt), and I’m really digging the cover of “House of the Rising Sun” they’ve been leaning on for this campaign. Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Sony’s upcoming superhero film Silver & Black) directed the pilot, and it looks like she delivered.

/Film contributor Meredith Borders saw a sneak peek of the show’s pilot at the SXSW Film Festival in March, and after just the first hour of what will be a two-hour episode, she said “it’s clear that it’ll be among the upper echelon of Marvel television.” Here’s a quick excerpt from her review:

The [show] looks great, too. It’s much richer and more textured than a lot of these superhero shows (and, for that matter, than most Freeform shows). As Tandy and Tyrone begin to discover their powers (for Cloak, that means the ability to teleport himself through the Darkforce dimension, and for Dagger, the ability to create daggers of light), they manifest in a really visually organic way, miles from the corny effects that most of superhero television delivers. The move from New York to New Orleans is smart, as there’s an earthy, soulful feel to Cloak & Dagger. New Orleans has such a dramatic history, and the locale sets the series apart from the many superhero shows that take place in New York (and are mainly filmed in Vancouver).

Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore co-star. Check out the official synopsis below:

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

Cloak & Dagger premieres on June 7, 2018.