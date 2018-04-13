Winchester, the horror film starring Helen Mirren as heiress Sarah Winchester, arrives on digital and Blu-ray very soon. In anticipation of the home video release, we have an exclusive Winchester clip that takes you behind-the-scenes of the haunted house film.

You probably could’ve guessed this, but most of Winchester was shot on sets, not in the actual Winchester Mystery House. But the production behind the haunted house film worked diligently to recreate the real house for the film, and in the exclusive clip below, you can see just how much work went into recreating large portions of the real Winchester Mystery House.

Exclusive Winchester Clip

Winchester is based on the true story (only, not really) of Sarah Winchester and her mysterious, eccentric house. Legend has it that Winchester – heir to the Winchester rifle fortune – was forced to continually rebuild her strange house, or else face the wrath of some very pissed-off ghosts. Winchester was directed by The Spierig Brothers (Jigsaw, Predestination) and co-written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers. The cast includes Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, and Angus Sampson.

The clip above is an excerpt from the larger, longer featurette, “Driven by the Spirits: The Making of Winchester”, which will be available on the digital and Blu-ray release. Winchester arrives on digital April 17, 2018 and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on May 1, 2018. If you’re feeling particularly brave, you can also visit the real Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California – the spookiest city on earth!