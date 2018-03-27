Ridley Scott is the consummate director.

It’s how he was able to rally together an eleventh-hour reshoot schedule to replace star Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World. It’s how he works non-stop despite being 80 years old, producing two movies and one TV show in the last year alone. And it’s how he got the entire cast of his historical thriller to gush about him in an exclusive new All The Money in the World clip from the film’s upcoming home video release.

All the Money in the World Clip

There’s no question that without Ridley Scott’s tenacity, All the Money in the World wouldn’t have pulled off its incredible recasting stunt. It was a feat of directing ingenuity. Scott reshot all of Spacey’s scenes with Plummer in nine days — one that earned Plummer a (well-deserved) Oscar nomination.

“He’s such a pro,” Plummer says in the clip that we’re premiering exclusively on /Film. “He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s very much like the old-school directors along with Hitchcock and all those other guys who knew how they were going to cut the film before they were going to film it.”

Plummer joined the film late but ended up becoming All the Money in the World‘s strongest element — offering a wary, cynical performance that elevates the entire movie.

And of course, there’s Michelle Williams, who gives a raw, severely underrated performance as the embattled mother whose son is kidnapped. She, alongside her co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Romain Duris, and Charlie Plummer, all praise Scott as a legendary director worthy of his reputation in the clip.

Here are the special features that will be available in the All the Money in the World Blu-ray, DVD, and digital releases:

8 Deleted Scenes

“Ridley Scott: Crafting a Historical Thriller” – Director Ridley Scott and the cast and crew discuss the fast-paced and exciting way he filmed this epic movie.

“Hostages to Fortune: The Cast” – A look into the award-winning actors and their connections to their real-world characters.

“Recast, Reshot, Reclaimed” – This piece follows the unprecedented recasting of the character J. Paul Getty a little over a month before the film’s theatrical release.

All the Money in the World will be available on digital platforms on March 27, 2018. It will hit Blu-ray and DVD on April 10, 2018.