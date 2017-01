Steven Soderbergh hasn’t been making as many movies or TV shows as he used to, but he’s still keeping busy watching and reading everything he can get his hands on. It’s become a tradition of the filmmaker to reveal everything that he watched and read the previous year, and his list from 2016 has been posted.

Keep in mind, Soderbergh watched and read all this stuff while working on his own comedy film Logan Lucky (which he watches more than a few times towards the end of the year). Soderbergh also got really into David Fincher this year by watching The Social Network, Panic Room, The Game, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Fight Club, and Se7en. But perhaps the most exciting thing he got to see from Fincher is episodes of the director’s Netflix series Mindhunters.

Find out everything Steven Soderbergh watched and read in 2016 below.

You’ll notice in the list below that Soderbergh obsessively watches Dateline on NBC and the Olympics (followed by watching The Bronze). He also took the time to watch a few movies (other than his own Logan Lucky) multiple times, including All The President’s Men three times, and A Touch of Evil twice and Apocalypse Now twice, not to mention Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and the first two chapters of The Godfather trilogy.

Soderbergh also loves his television, watching episodes of Better Call Saul, Billions, Transparent, Horace and Pete, The Americans, Girls, Silicon Valley, Veep, Master of None, Inside Amy Schumer, Black Mirror, Mr. Robot and more.

Here’s the key to the full list from Soderbergh’s Extension 765 website:

All caps, bold: MOVIE

All caps, bold, asterisk: SHORT*

All caps: TV SERIES

Italics: Book

Quotation marks: “Play”

Italics, quotation marks: “Short Story”

01/15 DATELINE

01/16 FREEDOM FOR THE WOLF, THE TRAIN (’65)

01/17 Beatlebone, Kevin Barry, LAST MAN HOME

01/18 MARJORIE PRIME

01/20 THE FACE OF ANOTHER, THE ELEPHANT MAN

01/22 THE SOCIAL NETWORK, DATELINE

01/23 Failure: Why Science Is So Successful, Stuart Firestein, US FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS (LADIES), 48 HRS MYSTERY

01/24 THE LAST AMERICAN HERO

01/26 SAN PIETRO, LET THERE BE LIGHT

01/27 BILLIONS

01/29 25 Women: Essays on Their Art, Dave Hickey, MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

01/30 HORACE AND PETE’S, DATELINE, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

01/31 AROUND THE WORLD IN EIGHTY DAYS (’56), IN COLD BLOOD, BILLIONS

02/01 DATELINE

02/03 MADOFF (Pt. 1)

02/04 MADOFF (Pt. 2), FIGHT CLUB

02/07 Black Box Thinking, Matthew Syed

02/08 BILLIONS, HORACE AND PETE

02/09 TRIUMPH ELECTION SPECIAL 2016

02/11 Giovanni’s Room, James Baldwin

02/12 DATELINE

02/13 ABSENCE OF MALICE

02/14 BILLIONS

02/15 BETTER CALL SAUL

02/27 STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, BETTER CALL SAUL, GIRLS, BILLIONS

02/28 THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS

03/05 PEE WEE’S BIG HOLIDAY

03/06 It’s All Your Fault, Paul Rudnick

03/12 THE BROTHERS GRIMSBY

03/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, THE AMERICANS, 48 HRS MYSTERY, BILLIONS

03/20 BILLIONS (2), GIRLS (2)

03/21 GIRLS, BETTER CALL SAUL, VANITY FAIR CONFIDENTIAL

03/22 STEVE MCQUEEN: THE MAN & LE MANS

03/23 “Hamilton”, Lin-Manuel Miranda, THE AMERICANS

03/24 48 HRS: HARD EVIDENCE, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN, TOUCH OF EVIL

03/25 EVERYTHING IS COPY: NORA EPHRON, SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED, HORACE AND PETE, THE BAD SLEEP WELL

03/26 THREE DAYS OF THE CONDOR, GRAND PRIX

03/27 The Lost Time Accidents, John Wray, Seven Brief Lessons in Physics, Carlo Rovelli, GIRLS, BILLIONS

03/28 BETTER CALL SAUL

03/31 THE AMERICANS

04/01 THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR (’68), DATELINE

04/03 THE MILL AND THE CROSS, BILLIONS, GIRLS

04/04 HAIL, CAESAR!

04/05 MILES AHEAD, BETTER CALL SAUL, IVAN’S CHILDHOOD

04/06 THE AMERICANS

04/07 HORACE AND PETE’S (2)

04/08 DATELINE, “Histoire Suele” video completed

04/09 PANIC ROOM

04/10 The Road to Little Dribbling, Bill Bryson

04/11 GIRLS, BILLIONS, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/13 THE AMERICANS

04/16 HORACE AND PETE (2), 48 HRS MYSTERY, LAST YEAR AT MARIENBAD

04/17 GIRLS (2)

04/19 BETTER CALL SAUL, The Little Red Chairs, Edna O’Brien, BETTER CALL SAUL

04/23 The Killing of Osama bin Laden, Seymour Hersh

04/24 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

04/25 ALL ABOUT EVE

04/27 THE AMERICANS, SUTURE

04/29 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER (2), THE SECRET

04/31 “Dry Powder”, Sarah Burgess

05/01 “Head of Passes”, Tarell Alvin McCraney, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/02 Throwing Rocks at the Google Bus, Douglas Rushkoff

05/03 BEYOND THE WALLS (2), DATELINE ON TLC

05/04 WILLIAM KENTRIDGE 2013*, THE AMERICANS

05/05 THE BIRTH OF A NATION

05/06 THE SECRET, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, DATELINE

05/07 48 HRS MYSTERY, SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR

05/08 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/10 VINYL (3)

05/11 My Struggle: Book Five, Karl Ove Gnausgaard, VINYL (3), THE AMERICANS

05/12 VINYL (4), Orson Welles: Hello Americans, Simon Callow

05/13 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, THE SECRET, SEXY BEAST, TOUCH OF EVIL

05/14 DATELINE, Orson Welles: One Man Band, Simon Callow

05/15 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/16 THE IPCRESS FILE, MASTER OF NONE (2)

05/18 THE AMERICANS

05/19 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, THE TRIAL (’63)

05/20 DATELINE

05/21 HEAT

05/22 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

05/23 THE HOT ROCK, HORACE AND PETE

05/25 HORACE AND PETE, MATANGO, THE AMERICANS

05/26 HORACE AND PETE, LE MANS, INSIDE MAY SCHUMER

05/27 DATELINE, THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO

05/29 2nd Unit photography on LOGAN LUCKY, SILICON VALLEY

05/30 The Magic Christian, Terry Southern, VEEP

05/31 MASTER OF NONE (2)

06/01 THE AMERICANS

06/04 DATELINE: SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY, INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, APPROACHING THE UNKNOWN

06/05 AMERICAN VISA, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

06/06 Stanley Kubrick and Me, Emilio D’Alessandro with Fillipo Ulivieri, “Two Men Arrive In A Village”, Zadie Smith, “The Polish Rider”, Ben Lerner, “Seven People Dancing”, Langston Hughes, “Maybe It Was The Distance”, Jonathan Safran Foer

06/09 ZONA SUR

06/10 DATELINE, DATELINE ON OWN

06/11 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, THE AMERICANS, O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA

06/12 SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

06/14 O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA (2)

06/15 OJ: MADE IN AMERICA

06/16 FUNERAL IN BERLIN, “Hadestown”, Anais Mitchell, OJ: MADE IN AMERICA

06/17 INSIDE AMY SCHUMER, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

06/18 SEVEN

06/19 The View From the Cheap Seats, Neil Gaiman, SILICON VALLEY, VEEP

06/20 FASTBALL

06/21 APOCALYPSE NOW

06/23 THE GAME

06/25 MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

06/27 KLUTE

06/28 CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND

06/30 Room Service, Frank Moorhouse, “A Voice in the Night”, William Hope Hodgson

07/01 DATELINE

07/02 DECEIT AT FIRST SIGHT

07/05 THE KETTERING INCIDENT

07/07 “Warhol Capote Strange Dents”, Rob Roth

07/08 MINDHUNTER (2), CHILDREN OF MEN

07/09 GUIDED BY VOICES @ SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, CAPRICORN ONE

07/10 MR. ROBOT

07/12 JUGGERNAUT

07/13 MR. ROBOT, BAD DAY AT BLACK ROCK

07/15 ZERO DAYS

07/16 ID: TOMMY ZIEGLER, GREEN ROOM, THE PAPER CHASE

07/17 ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

07/21 SINGANI 63 @ TALES OF THE COCKTAIL

07/24 Zero K, Don Delillo, MR. ROBOT

07/30 MR. ROBOT, THE THIRD MAN

07/31 The Portable Veblen, Elizabeth McKenzie, Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeremy McCarter

08/03 MR. ROBOT, WHAT’S UP, DOC?

08/04 THE PARALLAX VIEW

08/05 20/20, OPENING CEREMONY 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/06 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/07 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES, 1983 JAPANESE DOCUMENTARY ON STEVEN SPIELBERG

08/08 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/09 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/10 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/11 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/12 TRIUMPH SUMMER ELECTION SPECIAL, 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/13 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/14 The Art of Fielding, Chad Harbach, 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/15 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/16 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/17 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/18 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES

08/19 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES, THE DISCOVERY

08/20 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES, MONEY MONSTER

08/23 THE BRONZE

08/24 Begin principal photography on LOGAN LUCKY

09/02 HOLY HELL, DOWNHILL RACER

09/03 A BIGGER SPLASH

09/05 THE COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST OF ROB LOWE

09/09 MINDHUNTER (2)

09/10 The Pigeon Tunnel, John LeCarre

09/19 THE 68TH ANNUAL EMMY AWARDS

09/23 DATELINE

09/24 WAKOLDA: THE GERMAN DOCTOR

10/01 MATANGO, FLEABAG

10/02 WESTWORLD

10/08 DATELINE EXTRA

10/12 LOGAN LUCKY

10/14 Heroes of the Frontier, Dave Eggers, FLEABAG

10/17 LOGAN LUCKY, FLEABAG (2)

10/18 The Sellout, Paul Beatty, Crunch Time, Rick Peterson and Judd Hoekstra

10/20 MOONLIGHT

10/21 BLACK MIRROR (3)

10/22 BLACK MIRROR (2)

10/23 “The Encounter”, Simon McBurney, BLACK MIRROR, LOGAN LUCKY

10/25 A Gambler’s Anatomy, Jonathan Lethem

10/27 FLEABAG (2)

10/28 MR. ROBOT, TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW, LOGAN LUCKY

10/29 Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

10/30 “Plenty”, David Hare

10/31 ALIEN

11/03 MR. ROBOT

11/05 TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW, TICKLED

11/08 Butcher’s Crossing, John Williams

11/09 HITCHCOCK/TRUFFAUT

11/11 LOGAN LUCKY

11/12 TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW, THE LION IN YOUR LIVING ROOM

11/13 MINDHUNTER (2), LOGAN LUCKY

11/14 GOLD

11/15 MINDHUNTER (2)

11/17 PRESUMED INNOCENT

11/18 EQUITY, DATELINE

11/19 TRANSPARENT(2), 48 HRS. LIVED TO TELL, MR. ROBOT, KOVALEV VS. WARD

11/20 BODY HEAT

11/21 SOUR GRAPES (’16)

11/22 MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

11/23 TRANSPARENT, SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS

11/24 Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, Yuval Noah Harari, AGATHA

11/25 American Heiress, Jeffrey Toobin, TRANSPARENT, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER

11/26 TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW, MR. ROBOT

12/02 MAGNUS, 20/20, DATELINE

12/03 TRANSPARENT (2), MALICE, 48 HRS

12/04 PARTICLE FEVER

12/05 LOGAN LUCKY (2), TRANSPARENT (3), TRACEY ULLMAN’S SHOW

12/06 LOGAN LUCKY

12/07 Dear Mr. M, Herman Koch, ELLE, REGGIE WATTS SPATIAL

12/09 TOM PAPA: HUMAN MULE, DATELINE

12/10 The Undoing Project, Michael Lewis, ARRIVAL, ZABRISKIE POINT

12/11 MR. ROBOT (2)

12/13 THE FOUNDER

12/14 FENCES

12/15 CATNIP: EGRESS TO OBILIVION, JULIETA

12/16 DATELINE, ALL ABOUT EVE

12/17 EX MACHINA

12/18 “Othello”, William Shakespeare, The Mothers, Brit Bennet

12/19 I, DANIEL BLAKE, SORCERER

12/20 THE VERDICT, ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

12/21 A SERIOUS MAN

12/22 THE CONVERSATION

12/23 Swing Time, Zadie Smith, ROOM AT THE TOP, THE THICK OF IT

12/24 THE GODFATHER, THE THICK OF IT (2)

12/25 ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, THE GODFATHER PART II

12/26 A SALESMAN, APOCALYPSE NOW

12/27 Secondhand Time, Svetlana Alexievich, THE THICK OF IT (4)

12/28 COME AND SEE, ATLANTA (2), M Train, Patti Smith

12/29 BATTLES WITHOUT HONOR AND HUMANITY

12/30 Back, Henry Green, JAWS, THX 1138 (’71 version)

12/31 “The Mousetrap”, Agatha Christie, GOSFORD PARK

And here’s the vinyl Soderbergh listened to this year too:

VINYL

AURAL SCULPTURE The Stranglers

THE KNACK (SOUNDTRACK) John Barry

SKETCHES OF SPAIN Miles Davis

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR The Beatles

PAST MASTERS VOL. 1 The Beatles

NO PUSSYFOOTING Eno and Fripp

BULLITT (SOUNDTRACK) Lalo Schifrin

DEATH IN VENICE (SOUNDTRACK) Gustav Mahler

ALL STARS Miles Davis

TOUCH OF EVIL (SOUNDTRACK) Henry Mancini