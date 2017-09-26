Stephen King has been terrifying audiences since the 1970s, penning one best-selling horror novel after another, his name becoming synonymous with horror fiction in the process. Film and TV adaptations of King’s work have been prevalent just as long as he’s been publishing it, but recently there seems to be a Stephen King boom. More and more King-related projects are finding their way to the big and small screen. And that was before the adaptation of King’s It raked in boffo box office. With It making all that dough, expect even more Stephen King adaptations to be announced soon.

To help you keep track of all the upcoming King projects, either completed or in development, I’ve compiled this handy list. It’s worth noting that not all of these films will ever see the light o day. Indeed, some of them have already entered the infernal halls of development hell, and who knows when they shall ever escape. Then again, now that King is big business at the box office, there’s a good chance titles that have been stuck in development hell for ages will suddenly find themselves fast tracked.

Without further adieu, here is every upcoming Stephen King adaptation.

Gerald’s Game

Based on Stephen King’s 1992 novel of the same name, Gerald’s Game has been adapted for Netflix by Oculus director Mike Flanagan. The story follows a married couple (Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood) whose kinky weekend getaway turns real nasty, real fast. This is one of King’s not-so-great novels, which is probably why it remained unadapted for so long. But Flanagan, one of the most efficient horror directors working today, actually finds a way to turn it into a highly compelling, highly disturbing feature, and Gugino’s performance is wonderful. Look for it on Netflix September 29.

1922

Speaking of Netflix adaptations, King’s novella from the collection Full Dark, No Stars receives its own Netflix movie courtesy of director Zak Hilditch. The depression-era tale tells of a rather cruel man (Thomas Jane) who murders his wife (Molly Parker), only to discover his deceased wife doesn’t plan on staying deceased very long. The story isn’t exactly what I’d call “classic King”, but this film adaptation looks surprisingly creepy. Like Gerald’s Game, 1922 had its premiere at Fantastic Fest. It’ll hit Netflix October 22.

Castle Rock

Described as a “psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse” that

combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland,” Hulu’s Castle Rock might be the King project I’m most excited for. With a rather strong cast that includes Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Andre Holland, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, Terry O’Quinn and Pennywise himself, Bill Skarsgård, Castle Rock has the potential to cherry pick from several King properties and combine into a really cool, creepy TV series. Look for it on Hulu some time in 2018.

It Chapter 2

2017’s adaptation of It was always planned as two films, but it wasn’t until the first film became such a phenomenon that a sequel was guaranteed. Now, Andy Muschietti and company will definitely return for a follow-up film that finds the Losers Club all grown-up and ready to tangle with Pennywise all over again. The fun now lies in finding out who will be playing the adult versions of the Losers (my personal pick: Jessica Chastain for adult Bev, please). Just the other day, Warner Bros. and New Line announced that It Chapter 2 will terrify audiences on September 6, 2019, so you have two whole years to get over your fear of clowns.

Suffer the Little Children

One of the first new King projects to be announced on the heels of It was this adaptation of a short story about a grade school teacher who suddenly begins suspecting the students in her charge are slowly turning into monsters. The story itself is quick and nasty, so expect the film adaptation to flesh it out a bit. There’s already a brief synopsis that clearly adds more elements to the short story: “a recently divorced first-grade schoolteacher who notices some ‘unsettling’ traits in the children in her class: flashes of a bizarre texture lurking underneath their skin and a chilling, conspiratorial secrecy to the way they play together. And now, people in her new town are dying mysteriously. Is this all just paranoia, or is something more disturbing happening to the children in this town?” Keep Watching director Sean Carter is helming the film, which has no release date as of yet.

Firestarter

Earlier this year at the Overlook Film Festival, a horror fest held at the hotel that inspired King to write The Shining, Akiva Goldsman and Jason Blum announced they’d be remaking Firestarter. Previously adapted into a boring film starring Drew Barrymore, Firestarter focuses on a young girl who can start fires with her mind. I’m sure there’s room here for an interesting film, but Goldsman co-wrote the terrible King adaptation The Dark Tower, as well as several other terrible, hacky scripts, and I really wish people would stop giving him such high-profile projects.

Sleeping Beauties

Sleeping Beauties is a new tale of terror that King co-authored with his son. From the book jacket: “Set in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women’s prison…in a future so real and near it might be now, something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place…” In April, it was reported that Sleeping Beauties had been nabbed for a TV series adaptation. I haven’t had a chance to read this one yet, but it sounds appropriately creepy. You can read an excerpt from the book here.

The Jaunt

Here’s one of those possibly-dead King films that might find new life again thanks to It’s success. Back in 2015, a film adaptation of King’s short sci-fi/horror tale was announced as a new project for Brad Pitt’s Plan B entertainment. And that’s not all – It director Andy Muschietti was in the running to helm the film. Based on my research, there’s been literally no movement on the project since it was announced, so don’t be surprised if this never sees the light of day. The short story that inspired it is one of King’s best – a tale of teleportation that starts out rather playful and even funny before quickly turning terrifying, with an ending that’s certain to make you lose some sleep.