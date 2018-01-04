Ethan Anderton’s Top 10 Movies of 2017

We’re finished with 2017, which means it’s time to take a look back and determine which movies stuck with us the most. For me, this meant holding onto some movies that I first saw back in January at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. But it also meant letting go of a few movies that I fell in love with this summer as my entire list of the Top 10 Movies of 2017 took shape. Some were very difficult to push out of the final list while others were clearly never going to fall away. It just goes to show you that this was a phenomenal year for movies.

Without further ado, here’s my Top 10 Movies of 2017, but beware of some spoilers if you haven’t seen them.

First, let me run through some Honorable Mentions that I can’t help but lament didn’t make the Top 10. Honestly, I’m still upset these movies ended up trailing behind the Top 10, because each of them is stellar and deserves plenty of recognition for a variety of reasons.

Baby Driver

This synchronized piece of filmmaking was certainly a favorite of mine from this year, and I honestly can’t believe that it ended up falling out of the Top 10. This is a movie that I adore, with an unbelievable soundtrack, killer car chases, fantastic performances, and the kind of crisp, calculated direction that only Edgar Wright can deliver.

I, Tonya

A tragic destruction of several American dreams is at the center of this darkly comedic biopic, and while the performances is what everyone is raving about, the movie as a whole deserves just as much praise. As a mix of Goodfellas and The Big Lebowski, we see an even darker side to the story that captivated tabloids and gossip television. Making social commentary entertaining isn’t always easy, but this movie accomplishes it well.

War for the Planet of the Apes

Franchise filmmaking is rarely this good, but Matt Reeves has somehow concluded what is the best complete film trilogy since Lord of the Rings. The motion-capture performances of Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Terry Notary, Karin Knoval and more are astounding, as are the visual effects that turn their performances into some of the most realistic computer generated characters ever seen on screen. It crushed me that this movie didn’t make Top 10.

A Ghost Story

After seeing A Ghost Story at Sundance, I called the film “an astounding supernatural rumination on time and mortality.” The movie has stuck with me all year, and it’s probably the most unique movie of the year, perhaps even the most thoughtful. You can read my full review over here to find out more about my thoughts on it.

Lady Bird

Since I was 13 years old, I’ve watched my sister grow into a currently 18-year old woman. With that has come inevitable clashing between her and my mother, because they’re both spitting images of each other without realizing it. I couldn’t help but see the perfect representation of their relationship in Lady Bird, and it made me love these characters and this whole family as they struggle to be part of the middle class while still maintaining some semblance of sanity and normalcy in their household.