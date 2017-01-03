The first weekend of theatrical releases in 2017 arrives in just a couple days, but since it’s January, we’re still getting rollover from awards season mixed with garbage that doesn’t deserve a release date at any other time. So we’re already looking forward to some of the more exciting movie releases coming this year, and the movies that I’m looking forward to the most range from blockbuster sequels to movies from filmmakers who haven’t delivered a new film in a few years.

After the jump check out Ethan Anderson’s 10 Most Anticipated Movies of 2017.

Honorable Mentions

Logan (March 3rd)

As good as the first trailer for this third attempt at a proper solo Wolverine movie was, I’m still trying to keep my hype in check for this one. Since this is supposed to be Hugh Jackman’s last time donning the adamantium claws as Wolverine (unless he gets coaxed into a Deadpool team-up), it appears the Australian actor and director James Mangold are pulling out all the stops to give us the Wolverine movie fans have been waiting for. Watch the trailer right here.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (February 10)

Keanu Reeves putting the suit back on and digging into his armory again is all I need to know to be excited for this one, but there were just too many other movies that I was a little more excited to see. This time we get to see Laurence Fishburne reunited with his co-star from The Matrix, and I can’t wait to see what kind of gunfighting is employed here. Watch the trailer right here.

The Circle (April 28)

James Ponsoldt has become one of the directors with films that I’ll look forward to just because he’s in the director’s chair. Until now, Ponsoldt has delivered movies like Smashed, The Spectacular Now and The End of the Tour, all Sundance darlings. But this will be the first time he’s tackled a more high profile project with a cast that includes some big names, including Tom Hanks in what appears to be a rare villain role, Emma Watson venturing into sci-fi thriller territory for the first time, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens lead John Boyega. Watch the trailer right here.

Alien: Covenant (May 19)

You might think I’m crazy for not getting excited about a new Alien movie from director Ridley Scott, but Prometheus left a bad taste in my mouth. The red-band trailer that arrived over the holidays has instilled some new faith in me, but this is one where I’m trying to keep my expectations a bit lower, just so I don’t end up being disappointed. At the very least, the cast that includes Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride and more is reason enough to cautiously optimistic. Watch the trailer right here.

Table 19 (March 3rd)

When you have a script from Mark & Jay Duplass, and director Jeffrey Blitz reteaming with his Rocket Science star Anna Kendrick, my curiosity is piqued. However, I can’t say that I’m as excited as I am curious to see what Blitz can do with Kendrick after their collaboration 10 years ago. The ensemble cast that includes Stephen Merchant, Craig Robinson, June Squibb and more certainly has appeal, but I just don’t know if it’ll deliver something worth getting excited about. Watch the trailer right here.