Ep. 425 – Baby Driver
Posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss HBO’s season of comedy television, Netflix’s new wrestling series Glow, and where Bloodline went wrong. To enter our Fate of the Furious contest, just email a screencap of your iTunes review to us at slashfilmcast@gmail.com with “Fate Contest” in the subject line by Friday night.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Master of None: Season 2, Silicon Valley, Veep
- Devindra: Glow Season 1
- Jeff: Bloodline Season 3
- Baby Driver
- SPOILERS (1:21:47)
