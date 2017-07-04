Ep. 425 – Baby Driver

David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss HBO’s season of comedy television, Netflix’s new wrestling series Glow, and where Bloodline went wrong. To enter our Fate of the Furious contest, just email a screencap of your iTunes review to us at slashfilmcast@gmail.com with “Fate Contest” in the subject line by Friday night.

Featured Review (1:02:00) Baby Driver

SPOILERS (1:21:47) Credits