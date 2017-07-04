Ep. 425 – Baby Driver

Posted on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017

Guillermo del Toro Baby Driver

DavidJeff, and Devindra discuss HBO’s season of comedy television, Netflix’s new wrestling series Glow, and where Bloodline went wrong. To enter our Fate of the Furious contest, just email a screencap of your iTunes review to us at slashfilmcast@gmail.com with “Fate Contest” in the subject line by Friday night.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching
Film News
Featured Review (1:02:00)
  • Baby Driver
  • SPOILERS (1:21:47)
