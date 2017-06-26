Ep. 424 – Transformers: The Last Knight (GUEST: Paul Scheer from How Did This Get Made)
Posted on Monday, June 26th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss Michael Bay’s latest, Transformers: The Last Knight. Paul Scheer joins us from How Did This Get Made. Did you enjoy this review? If so, consider donating to our Slashformers Gofundme page. We’ll be taking donations through July.
SHOWNOTES
