Ep. 398 – Assassin’s Creed

DavidDevindra and Jeff discuss a good insane double feature in theaters right now, give a shout out to the new Sense8 Christmas Special, praise Natalie Portman’s performance in Jackie, aren’t too excited about Ben Affleck’s latest, and wonder how David could’ve not loved Hell or High Water.

What We’ve Been Watching (18:01)
  • David: Passengers, Collateral Beauty, Fences, Atlanta (finished), Divorce (finished)
  • Jeff: Hell or High Water, Live by Night, Jackie, A Monster Calls, Moonlight
  • Devindra: Sense8 Christmas Special, The OA, Homecoming (podcast)
Featured Reviews (1:08:00)
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com.
  You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar "Donate" links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
