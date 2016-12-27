Ep. 398 – Assassin’s Creed
Posted on Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss a good insane double feature in theaters right now, give a shout out to the new Sense8 Christmas Special, praise Natalie Portman’s performance in Jackie, aren’t too excited about Ben Affleck’s latest, and wonder how David could’ve not loved Hell or High Water.
SHOWNOTES
- David: Passengers, Collateral Beauty, Fences, Atlanta (finished), Divorce (finished)
- Jeff: Hell or High Water, Live by Night, Jackie, A Monster Calls, Moonlight
- Devindra: Sense8 Christmas Special, The OA, Homecoming (podcast)
- Assassin’s Creed
