On September 5, 2017, we recorded an emergency episode of /Film Daily. Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman and Germain Lussier from io9 to talk about the big news the dropped on Tuesday afternoon: Colin Trevorrow will no longer director Star Wars Episode 9. We tell you what happened, the various reports from behind the scenes that may explain the turn of events, how this may impact the production and May 24, 2019 release of the film, we speculate about who could come on to write and or direct the movie, and discuss the effect these controversies are having on Disney’s Star Wars legacy.

