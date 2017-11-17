You may have read about Dwayne Johnson‘s insane workout routine that starts from the wee hour of 5:00 a.m. and involves 40,000 pounds of workout equipment. But when Johnson is on a movie set — which he is a lot — how does he maintain his arduous workout routine? By bringing the gym to him, of course. You can’t look like the Rock without rocking a small portable gym that offers the full services of a proper recreational center.

On the set of Johnson’s upcoming movie Skyscraper, Johnson celebrated wrapping production with an inside tour of his portable gym. Johnson posted a video on Instagram from the Vancouver set of Skyscraper with the caption:

“My final day in Vancouver… sending a huge thank you to the hundreds of hard working crew responsible for always setting up my #IronParadise aka my traveling carnival in every location I film at. 40,000lbs of steal and iron. I can maintain and build upon an insane work schedule, but only due to having my anchor ready to go every morning at 5am.”

In the video, Johnson thanks the cast and crew of Skyscraper, particularly those that help set up his 40,000 pounds of equipment, before giving fans a brief tour of his portable gym.

“One of the anchors that make this experience so special is every morning at 5:00 a.m. I get up and I get up and I come here to my Iron Paradise, this is my traveling carnival, the traveling circus,” Johnson said. “There’s over 40,000 pounds of twisted steel, sex appeal, and heartache — mainly my own.”

It’s no shock that Johnson has to work hard to maintain his rippled physique, but a portable gym that’s larger than most office gyms is…well, something to see. And let’s not dwell on his earlier revelation that he doesn’t take bathroom breaks when he works out — if he has to go, he pees in a bottle. I’ll just stay here on my couch, thanks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Skyscraper:

Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

Skyscraper is scheduled to hit theaters on July 13, 2018.